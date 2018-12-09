A garda who tried to stop two men was attacked by them while he was on patrol in Co Roscommon in the early hours of this morning.

Garda attacked by two men while on patrol

The incident happened at around 1am when the garda tried to stop and detain two men in the Roselawn area of Castlerea.

The garda had been on patrol with two colleagues when they responded to a suspected burglary.

While his colleagues searched the area in question the other garda searched further afield where he then encountered two men who he requested to stop.

The men resisted being detained and it is understood they started to push and shove the garda who then drew his baton.

Sources say the two men then attacked the garda and he had to call for backup.

The garda, as well as the two men he was trying to detain, were later treated in hospital for injuries which are described as not serious.

They were later discharged.

The garda suffered injuries to his face, chest and hand.

The alleged attackers are in their 30s and 60s.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

“Gardaí are investigating an assault on a Garda member which occurred at Roselawn, Castlerea at approximately 1am on the 9th December 2018,” a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Castlerea Station on 0949621630 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors