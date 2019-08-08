Gardaí at scene of serious crash as car and van collide in Co Louth

Independent.ie

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious collision on the N52 road between the Louth and Monaghan border near Ardee.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/garda-at-scene-of-serious-crash-as-car-and-van-collide-in-co-louth-38387074.html

https://www.independent.ie/breaking-news/irish-news/article38243860.ece/c43fb/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews_P-df380ba6-dda5-4d1d-b68c-2a41b6fffa02_I1.jpg