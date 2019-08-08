Gardaí at scene of serious crash as car and van collide in Co Louth
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious collision on the N52 road between the Louth and Monaghan border near Ardee.
Two vehicles were involved - a car and a van.
The alarm was raised shortly after 3pm.
Gardai from Louth are understood to be at the scene along with the fire service from counties Louth and Monaghan while the ambulance service attended the scene and the injured have been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.
Some of the injured may have been airlifted to hospital.
More to follow...
Online Editors