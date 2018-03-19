Gardaí have renewed their appeal to the public for help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Gardaí ask locals for CCTV or dash-cam footage in search for missing Elisha (14)

Elisha Gault has been missing since yesterday, March 17.

The young teenager was last seen at her home in Carrick On Suir at approximately 10pm on St Patrick's Day. In a fresh appeal this morning, gardai have asked all householders, businesses and landowners in the Carrick On Suir area to check their gardens, outhouses, sheds and buildings.

Gardai have also asked that anyone in the area who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage that may be useful to get in touch with them. They also requested and friends or associates of Elisha who have yet to speak to the gardai to get in touch with Clonmel Garda Station.

Elisha is described as being approximately 5' 10" to 6' tall, with blue eyes and dyed blonde hair. Gardaí do not have any details as to what she was wearing. Gardai and family are very concerned for Elisha and are appealing for anyone who has seen her or can assist in locating her to contact Clonmel Garda Station 052 6177640 , the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

