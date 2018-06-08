Gardaí ask for public's help in locating girl (16) missing since Wednesday
Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl missing since late Wednesday evening.
Tory Sheridan is missing from the Blanchardstown area of Dublin. She was last seen in Clonsilla at around 9.25pm on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
Ms Sheridan is described as 4ft 10 inches in height, weighing 7 stone of a slight build, with light brown/blonde hair, blue eyes and glasses.
When last seen she was wearing a white short sleeved top, blue denim jacket, black & white cotton dungaree shorts, grey Nike runners and had a pink & brown bag.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Online Editors