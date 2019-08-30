Garda arrested over alleged possession of gun parts and ammo

A garda based in the organisation's headquarters has been arrested on suspicion of unlawfully possessing gun components.

The garda, who is a probationary officer working out of the headquarters in Phoenix Park, was arrested in Dublin.

He was detained on Thursday evening in the capital and is being held under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at a Dublin garda station.

Sources said the allegation relates the member, who has only been with the Garda force for less than one year, being in unlawful possession of gun components outside of the organisation.

It is understood this relates to both firearms and ammunition.

"As part of this member's duties he would have had access to firearms, but the allegations relate to incidents outside of his role," a source said.

While the individual has not yet been suspended, he may face disciplinary action in relation to the incident.

The investigation is being taken seriously by the force and Assistant Commissioner John O'Driscoll, head of Special Crime Operations, is heading up the inquiry.

Garda headquarters have said that they will not comment on the identity of the member.

A garda spokeswoman said: "A Garda member was arrested yesterday evening in Dublin and is currently being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 , in a Dublin Garda Station.

"The investigation is under the direction of Assistant Commissioner, Special Crime Operations, John O’Driscoll.

"The Garda member is a probationer.

"An Garda Síochána is not commenting any further on the identity of the Garda member.

"Investigations are ongoing," the spokeswoman said.

It is the second arrest of a probationary garda this week following the detention of an officer in the south of the country over an alleged theft in a garda station on Thursday.

Online Editors