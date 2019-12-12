Gardaí arrest woman, two men in relation to murder of convicted criminal Wayne Whelan

Gardaí have arrested two men and a woman in relation to the murder of convicted criminal Wayne Whelan.

The 42-year-old criminal's body was shot in the head before his body was left in a burning car in Lucan on Monday, November 18.

Because of the fire, investigators had to take DNA samples to positively identify the remains.

Whelan - who had been living in the Lucan area for some years, but was originally from Clondalkin - was aware his life was under threat and had survived a murder attempt earlier this year.

Both arrested men are being detained under the provisions of section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, while the arrested woman is detained under the provisions of section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

All three are currently being detained at Dublin Garda Stations.

Wayne Whelan was involved in the drugs trade and had links to a number of major criminals based in Clondalkin.

