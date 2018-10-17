Gardaí arrest woman in her twenties following drug raids in capital

Gardaí have arrested a woman in her twenties after a seizure of drugs in the capital.

Searches were carried out at a dwelling in New Bancroft Place, Tallaght on Wednesday evening.

The searches were carried out as a result of an investigation into the "sale and supply of controlled substances".

Four kilos of heroin and half a kilo of cannabis with a total street value of €595,000 were seized during the raids.

The arrested woman is currently detained at Tallaght Garda station under provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice(Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 as amended.

