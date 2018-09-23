Gardaí arrest woman (39) in connection to €1.7m Kinahan crime gang cash haul

Gardaí have arrested a fifth person, a 39-year-old woman, in connection to a massive €1.7m cash seizure.

The cash seized during a massive operation against the Kinahan crime gang over the weekend is understood to have been on its way out of the country.

Gardaí arrested four men, aged 47, 38, 29 and 44, yesterday. Today, they arrested a woman who is currently detained in Wexford Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

One of the men arrested yesterday has been released pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.The other three remain in custody.

Gardaí today also confirmed that the total cash pile seized amounted to €1.7m.

The Irish operation of the crime gang suffered a major blow after the major garda operation yesterday.

Gardaí discovered the significant amount of vacuum-packed cash in a series of searches in Leinster.

The cash, which was prepared for transport, may have been on its way out of the country, according to a number of reports.

Tens of thousands of euros were seized after gardaí launched searches on two cars off the Clonard Road, Wexford Town at approximately 10.45a.m yesterday morning.

Detectives from the Garda's Drug and Organised Crime Bureau discovered the substantial sum of cash in a gym bag in one of the cars.

In a follow-up operation, gardaí swooped on a private residence in West Dublin where they discovered an even larger sum of cash.

In a third move, gardaí held a further search in Wexford yesterday evening and counted another €200,000 cash pile.

The haul, which is now being counted by detectives, is thought to be the largest ever seizure from the crime gang in Ireland since the feud began.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who is head of Special Crime Operations, said last night: "Depriving organised crime groups of the proceeds of their criminal activity is a particular priority for the Garda Síochána.

"For this purpose the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau is undertaking searches in Dublin and Wexford, which has resulted in the arrest of suspects and the seizure of a very significant quantity of cash."

Online Editors