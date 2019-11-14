Gardaí have arrested a man and a woman in relation to an ongoing investigation into the murder of Patrick Heeran.

Gardaí arrest two people as part of investigation into Co Leitrim murder

Pat Heeran was last seen in Mohill, Co Leitrim on October 3, 2011.

Gardaí today arrested a man and a woman, both aged in their mid-twenties. They are currently detained at Tullamore Garda Station.

The man is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, while the woman is held under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

A murder investigation was launched in 2016, five years after the 48-year-old was first reported missing.

Previously, gardaí reported that Mr Heeran left his home in circumstances which suggested he “did not plan on leaving for an extended period”.

The television and lights had been left on and an open can of cider and cigarettes were left on the table. Inspector Mulderring said there was no evidence that he had been forced from the house at gunpoint and no sign of violence there.

Detectives pointed out that Mr Heeran had no prior history of going missing and had no recorded history of mental illness.

