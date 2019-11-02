Gardaí have arrested two motorists as part of ‘Operation Surround’, a Co Kildare initiative to prevent drink and drug driving.

Gardaí arrest two motorists in crackdown on drink and drug driving

Over 600 drivers were tested for intoxication in the high visibility traffic operation.

Seventeen minor road traffic offences were also reported, including a taxi that was impounded for dangerous defencts.

The operation was led by the Roads Policing units based in Co Kildare, and was supported by drugs units and local gardaí.

Gardai had set up more than 20 checkpoints - in Robertstown, Clane, Kilcullen, and Naas - as part of the operation

