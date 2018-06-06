Gardaí have arrested two men and one woman following an armed robbery at a service station off the M9 in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí arrest two men, one woman after early morning robbery at M9 service station

The incident occurred at the Topaz filling station at Junction 5 Tinryland, Carlow at approximately 2:30am this morning.

Two men, one armed with a gun and the other with a knife, entered the filling station and let off a shot in the course of the robbery. The men made off in a dark coloured Volkswagen Golf with a small sum of cash.

No one was injured during the incident. Gardaí from Carlow Garda Station were assisted by the Armed Support Unit shortly after 9am this morning.

They carried out a search at a house in Carlow town where they arrested two men and one woman, all aged in their twenties. They are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Carlow Station.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone in the filling station or the surrounding area between 2:00am - 2:30am to come forward with information by contacting Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 66220 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. Investigations are ongoing.

