Gardaí arrest two men after discovery of car bomb under police officer's car in Northern Ireland

Gardaí have arrested two men in relation to the discovery of a car bomb under a police officer's car in Northern Ireland.

Both An Garda Síochána and the Police Service of Northern Ireland are investigating the discovery of the device at Shandon Park Golf Club, east Belfast on June 1.

An Garda Síochána Special Detective Unit arrested two men in their forties this morning. The two men are being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at a Dublin Garda Station.

Detective Inspector Anthony Kelly spoke previously about the incident: "Since the murderous attack on our colleague last month when terrorists placed an explosive device under a car, our investigation has continued at pace.

"Today's search and arrest operation is now complete and detectives are questioning two people arrested.

"We also seized a quantity of cash, electronic devices and suspected Class A and Class B drugs during one of the searches.

"We will continue to do everything possible within the law to bring those responsible to justice.

"We are working alongside the community to make this possible as we know there are people who know who did this and there are people out there who knew this was being planned."

He said it was very fortunate the device was detected before it exploded and that no one was killed or seriously injured.

"It was clearly intended to kill the police officer. But in placing this explosive device, the terrorists also put the lives of the officer's family, neighbours and members of the public at serious risk.

"Anyone who places an explosive device under a car in a built up area after transporting it through local residential streets cares little about our communities.

"In stark contrast they only care about themselves and their own selfish desires.

"Their violence is simply reckless and they cannot be allowed to continue to put communities in harm's way.

"Thankfully the violent dissident republicans' plan did not work but it does clearly demonstrate that they don't care who they attack or kill in the process."

