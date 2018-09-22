Gardaí have arrested three men on suspicion of money laundering offences after a vehicle check this morning.

Gardaí arrest three men on suspicion of money laundering after vehicle stop

The three men, aged 47, 38 and 29, were arrested at the scene off the Clonard Road, Wexford Town.

Gardaí investigating organised crime activity stopped two vehicles on the road at approximately 10.45am.

During the operation, a substantial sum of cash, yet to be determined, was seized.

Officers involved in the operation are attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau.

The three men are currently detained at Wexford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984

Online Editors