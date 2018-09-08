Gardaí arrest suspect in shocking fatal gun attack at Taylor's gym

Innocent Bobby Messett (50) was shot dead in the shocking attack at the Bray Boxing Club in the Wicklow seaside town on the morning of June 7.

Boxing coach Pete Taylor (57), father of world champion Katie Taylor, was injured in the shooting. Ian Britton (35) also suffered minor injuries in the mayhem.

The Irish Independent can today reveal that gardaí arrested the chief suspect for the shooting at around 9pm on Thursday in the north-west of the country, just three days after he arrived back in Ireland on a flight from Spain.

The north inner city criminal had been based in Malaga since early July after moving there in the aftermath of the reckless gun attack.

Sources have revealed that gardaí had obtained vital DNA evidence from a van used in the murder as well as crucial CCTV of the gunman riding a bicycle from the Ringsend area of the capital to the north inner city after he discarded the getaway vehicle on Pigeon House Road.

An exact motive for the attack has not yet been established but gardaí believe that Pete Taylor was the intended target of the gunman. Mr Taylor has denied he was the target.

The well-known boxing coach was issued with a Garda Information Message, or GIM, form warning him of an official threat against his life in early July.

Despite the grave threat, there is no suggestion that Pete Taylor or any of the boxers he coaches are involved in organised crime.

Thursday night's dramatic arrest followed weeks of surveillance in Spain and Ireland.

It was the first arrest by officers probing the shocking gun attack. Senior sources say gardaí believe it is a "miracle" that there were not more fatalities in the shooting. The chief suspect is being questioned at Bray garda station and he can be held for up to a week.

The suspect was a close associate of a member of the Kinahan cartel who died a number of years ago, but has barely any convictions.

"While an exact motive for this gun attack has not yet been firmly established, gardaí hope that a definite motive may become clearer in the next few days," a senior source said last night.

Gardaí are also satisfied the reckless gunman had received "help" from other northside criminals in relation to carrying out the murder, according to sources.

It is understood detectives are in the process of building a watertight case and have obtained thousands of hours of CCTV as well as crucial DNA evidence from the getaway vehicle which the gunman did not burn out.

After the shooting, the gunman fled Bray in a silver Volkswagen Caddy with Northern Ireland plates and drove to the Irishtown area via Cornelscourt in south Dublin. The vehicle was then abandoned at Pigeon House Road sometime after 8am.

On August 27, it was announced that Mr Taylor and his partner Karen Brown had left Ireland after what they called a "turbulent summer".

At the time Ms Brown said the couple were moving overseas and planned to "seize" new opportunities. However, it is understood that Mr Taylor was spotted in south Dublin this week.

In July, he gave a newspaper interview in which he said the fatal shooting at his gym has left him "homeless" and "jobless".

"People are afraid and I understand that. You're like a bad disease to everybody. But they're afraid of what they're reading and the slant being put on it," he said.

The 57-year-old previously expressed his horror at the murder of Mr Messett.

