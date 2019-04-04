Gardaí arrest man suspected of crime spree during which woman was 'dragged towards suspect's car'

Detectives have arrested a man suspected of a crime spree during which a woman was assaulted and allegedly dragged towards the suspect's car.

Gardai are investigating a spate of assaults and break-ins in Tipperary over a 24-hour period yesterday which are believed to have been carried out by the same man.

Shortly after 9pm last night a woman was walking along Western Road in Clonmel when she was approached by a male.

The victim reported being assaulted by the man and was dragged towards his car, but she managed to fight him off and he fled the scene in a silver hatchback vehicle.

The woman and the alleged attacker are not believed to be known to each other and it is being treated as a random assault.

A short time earlier emergency services were alerted to an assault in the nearby Wilderness Grove area.

It is believed a male, aged in his 20s, was approached from behind and attacked, suffering head injuries. Gardaí believe this assault is connected to the attack on the woman minutes later.

This evening investigating gardai in Clonmel arrested a male in his 30s as part of the investigation.

He is being quizzed over both assaults under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

A source said that the man, who is from Tipperary, is also suspected of a number of break-ins in the county yesterday.

"This man is alleged to have went on a crime spree yesterday including two assaults and a number of thefts, which all appear to have been carried out randomly," the source said.

He is being questioned at Clonmel garda station and can be held for a period of up to 24 hours.

A garda spokesman said: "Gardaí investigating two assaults in Clonmel, Co.Tipperary on the 3rd April 2019 have arrested a man in his 30s. The man was arrested in Tipperary this evening and is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Clonmel Garda Station. He can be detained for up to 24 hours.

"In the first incident a man in his 20s was assaulted by a man at Wilderness Grove, Clonmel.

"In a second incident a woman in her 20s was assaulted by a man at Western Road, Clonmel. The alleged attacker left the scene in a silver hatchback car. Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640," the spokesman added.

Online Editors