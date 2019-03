Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to the murder of Kane McCormack two years ago.

Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to the murder of Kane McCormack two years ago.

Gardaí arrest man in relation to murder of Kane McCormack

The man, who is in his 40s, was arrested this morning and is being held at Ashbourne Garda Station.

The body of Mr Mc Cormack was discovered in a field near Dunboyne, Co Meath on December 2 2017.

He has been shot three times.

More to follow.

Online Editors