Gadaí have arrested a man in relation the shooting outside a school in Blanchardstown.

Gadaí have arrested a man in relation the shooting outside a school in Blanchardstown.

Gardaí arrest man in his 20s in relation to shooting outside west Dublin school

The terrifying incident unfolded at around 3.40pm yesterday just as hundreds of pupils were preparing to leave Riversdale Community College in Blanchardstown, Dublin.

A gunman opened fire on a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old youth as they arrived to collect a pupil.

Both escaped injury with the older man fleeing into the school grounds.

Gardaí at Blanchardstown Garda Station investigating the incident said that they have arrested a man in his 20s in relation to the incident.

"Gardaí carried out two searches in the Corduff area this afternoon and during the course of the operation the man in his 20s was arrested," a garda statement said this evening. "He is detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939, and can be detained for up to 72 hours.

"We are appealing to any person in the vicinity of the Community College between 3pm and 3.40pm to contact Gardaí at Blanchardstown Garda Station. In particular Gardaí are looking for any person driving along Blanchardstown Road North or Corduff Grove who may have dashcam footage to make contact."

Gardaí are also appealing for any person who observed any unusual activity in the vicinity of the Community College in recent days to make contact at Blanchardstown Garda Station at 01-6669700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The alert for students to stay in their rooms came over the intercom just as the school bell went to signal the end of the day. Pupils were brought to the school hall at around 4.15pm once the emergency was over and were allowed to go home.

The shooting is believed to be linked to an escalating dispute between two feuding gangs.

An eye-witness told independent.ie they heard two shots being fired and saw a man running in the direction of the school.

"Some of the parents were very upset," they said, adding that many were thanking the principal of the school for how well handled the incident was.

Teachers blocked classroom doors as their school was put into lockdown after a gunman opened fire outside.

Patron body the Dublin and Dún Laoghaire Education and Training Board said that pupils and staff will be offered psychological support if needed.

Online Editors