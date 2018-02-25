Gardaí arrest man in connection with murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe
Gardai investigating the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe 5 years ago, have tonight arrested a man.
The man (20s) was arrested in Dublin earlier this evening and he is currently being held at Dundalk garda station.
Det Gda Donohoe, a father-of-two, was murdered during an armed robbery at the Lordship Credit Union near Dundalk, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013.
On the fifth anniversary of the murder last month, senior gardaí said the killers were being shielded by family and friends.
Gardaí have been liaising with several international police agencies, including the PSNI and the FBI, as part of the investigation into his death.
Senior gardaí previously vowed they will go "to the ends of the earth" to bring Det Gda Donohoe's killers to justice.
Online Editors