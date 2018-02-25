Gardaí arrest man in connection with murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe

The man (20s) was arrested in Dublin earlier this evening and he is currently being held at Dundalk garda station.

Det Gda Donohoe, a father-of-two, was murdered during an armed robbery at the Lordship Credit Union near Dundalk, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013.

On the fifth anniversary of the murder last month, senior gardaí said the killers were being shielded by family and friends.