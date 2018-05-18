Gardaí arrest man and woman in relation to death of baby girl
Gardaí have arrested a man and a woman in relation to the death of a baby girl last year.
The female infant died in Longford on June 4, 2017.
The man, in his early thirties, was arrested in Naas this morning, while the woman, aged in her early twenties, was arrested in Dublin this morning.
Both have been taken to Longford Garda Station, where they are detained under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.
Online Editors