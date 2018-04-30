Two men have been arrested by gardai investigating two aggravated burglaries against elderly people that happened within minutes of each other in Co Cavan.

Gardaí arrest man and woman after burglars target elderly people in two separate incidents

The first incident happened in Ballyjamesduff shortly after 7pm yesterday when an elderly woman aged in her seventies was targeted and threatened with a gun.

A quantity of cash was taken in the raid but the victim was not physically injured. Within minutes of this incident two men targeted another house in the area and threatened an elderly man, aged in his nineties.

It is understood that he was told by the raiders they were armed. The gang escaped with a quantity of cash and personal belongings and the man was not physically harmed but was left shaken by the incident.

The alarm was raised and during a follow-up operation local Garda units intercepted a car in Virginia. The occupants of the car, a man in his twenties and woman in her thirties, were arrested and brought to Bailieboro Garda Station. They are both currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A technical and forensic examination of the scenes has been carried out. Investigating Gardaí have also recovered some of the property taken during the burglaries. The man and woman were not physically injured during the burglaries but did receive medical treatment and assessment.

Investigations are ongoing and updates in the case will follow.

Online Editors