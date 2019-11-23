GARDAÍ arrested a man in his 40s last Thursday after around 50 election posters were cut down from poles in north Dublin.

Gardaí arrest man after reports of 50 election posters being cut down in north Dublin

The arrest was made after a report that a man was cutting down election posters on Naul Road in Balbriggan.

It is understood that the man was caught “red-handed with cutters in his hands".

The man was detained at Balbriggan Garda Station, charged and bailed. He is due to appear before Balbriggan District Court later this month.

