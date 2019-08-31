Gardaí arrest man after discovering €42k worth of cocaine in north Dublin house

Gardaí have arrested a man after discovering up to €42,000 worth of cocaine at a house in north county Dublin.

The seizure was made in Rush yesterday as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Dublin area.

Gardaí also seized €2,000 worth of cannabis, other drug paraphernalia and a sum of cash.

A man in his twenties was arrested and is currently detained at Balbriggan Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He can be held for up to 24 hours.

Investigations are ongoing.

