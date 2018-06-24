Gardaí arrest juvenile male after young man's body discovered in Dublin park

GARDAI investigating the death of a 23-year-old man discovered in a Dublin park have arrested a juvenile male.

The body of Adam Muldoon was discovered shortly after 6.30am on Saturday morning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was later removed to the Morgue at Whitehall where a post-mortem was carried out by the assistant State Pathologist Dr Bolster yesterday Gardaí launched a murder investigation following the results of the post-mortem.

This morning, they arrested a juvenile male. The youth is detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and can be held for up to twenty-four hours. Searches at the site are continuing and incident room has been established at Tallaght Garda Station.

Speaking outside Tallaght Garda Station Superintendent Ian Lackey said: "We are appealing to anyone who was in Jobstown Park also known locally as Butler Park between 11pm [on Friday night] and 6.30am [on Saturday morning] to contact us at the incident room in Tallaght Garda Station. "We are also appealing to motorists who travelled along Cheeverstown Road between those times and may have dash cam footage to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01-666 6000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

