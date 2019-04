Gardaí have arrested a fourth person in relation to the murder of Mikolaj Wilk.

Mr Wilk was killed in Ballincollig, Co Cork on June 10, last year.

Gardaí this morning arrested a man aged in his thirties.

The man was arrested in the Cork area and was taken to Togher Garda Station where he is currently detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Online Editors