Four people have been arrested in relation to the shooting of a 42-year-old man in Lucan, west Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí arrest four people in relation to Lucan shooting of man (42)

The 42-year-old was hit up to six times after being ambushed in Lucan, west Dublin, shortly before 2pm yesterday.

A hitman fired at least 10 shots through the front windscreen of the victim's SUV after ramming the vehicle.

The man was struck in the head, chest and arm, but despite being shot multiple times he managed to flee to a nearby property to raise the alarm.

He remains in a critical condition today.

The victim was once a close associate of the 'Guinea Pig', who was murdered in December 2016 just yards from the scene of yesterday's shooting.

However, he was arrested in June 2017 over Desmond's murder along with another man in his 20s.

Yesterday's hit target was also linked to David Lynch (42), who was shot dead in nearby Foxdene in March of this year.

Getaway vehicle: A burnt-out van near the scene of a shooting in Lucan yesterday.

Lynch, who was also known as David Chen, was considered a significant player in the drugs trade and also acted as a money launderer. Gardaí are investigating a possible link between the Lynch murder and the gun attack yesterday.

Detectives will also probe any connections between the shooting and the murder of Desmond, who was shot in nearby Griffeen Glen Park.

After the shooting, the hit team fled in a van to the nearby Elm Way road where the van was burnt out. A second getaway vehicle was later found burnt out nearby and gardaí are probing if the gunman then fled on a motorbike.

There was a significant emergency response in the area following the attack with local uniformed and plain clothes officers, armed gardaí and the air support unit being dispatched.

The injured man last night remained at James Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown in a critical condition.

Gardaí in Lucan are now appealing to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious or any suspicious persons between 8pm and 9pm on Wednesday, September 4th on the Old Bog Road, Killeighter, Kilcock, County Kildare to come forward.

A car containing ten bullet holes after a shooting at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan

Gardaí are also appealing to any motorists who travelled this route between 8pm and 9pm who may have Dashcam Footage.

Gardaí are also renewing their appeal to anyone who may have noticed two males running from vehicles at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan, Elm Way, Lucan Liffey Road, Liffey Valley Park, Lucan and Blind Lane, Fassaroe, Bray on Wednesday, or any unusual activity in this area over the last five days, or any motorists who may have Dashcam footage to contact Lucan Garda station on 01 666 7300.

A car is covered after a shooting at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

