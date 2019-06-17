Gardaí arrest four men in relation to Dublin shooting, recover €9k from underground container

Gardaí have arrested four men in relation to a Dublin shooting and have recovered €9,000 in cash from an underground container.

Father-of-two Lee Boylan (24) was left paralysed after suffering life-altering injuries in the shooting on the Blakestown Road in Briarswood, Dublin 15, on March 6.

Mr Boylan was targeted as he waited in traffic while driving his van. The gunman fired a number of shots into the vehicle, striking him in the body and neck.

Gardaí in Blanchardstown investigating the shooting arrested three men in their twenties and thirties in Dublin today, while a fourth man was arrested in Limerick.

Garda Superintendent Liam Carolan from Blanchardstown briefs the media on the shooting of Lee Boylan in Blakestown. Photo: Tony Gavin

Gardaí also conducted a number of searches in the Hartstown area of Clonsilla, Blanchardstown today. They were assisted by the Armed Support Unit and members of the Defence Forces.

As part of the operation, local detectives who were supported by the Armed Support Unit, also conducted a number of searches in Limerick.

The search is part of an ongoing strategy tackling organised crime gangs in the area.

During this search, army engineers using ground penetrating radar located a container with approximately €9000 in cash buried approximately one metre below the surface.

All four males are currently in custody in Blanchardstown and Finglas Garda Stations and are being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

