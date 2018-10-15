Gardaí have arrested four men in connection with the murder of Jamie Tighe Ennis.

Gardaí have arrested four men in connection with the murder of Jamie Tighe Ennis.

Gardaí arrest four males - one a juvenile - in connection with Jamie Tighe Ennis murder

Jamie Tighe Ennis (24) was gunned down in front of his friends on Moatview Avenue in Coolock in the early hours of Saturday October 28, 2017.

He was a close associate of the chief suspect in the double killing of mother-of-six Antoinette Corbally (48) and innocent locksmith Clinton Shannon (30) in Ballymun north Dublin in August.

Gardai are investigating if he was murdered as retaliation for those murders but other motives are also possible because Tighe had links to a number of different criminals.

He had previous convictions for assaulting gardaí and for firearms offences, and was before the courts in 2016 in relation to a firearms charge.

All four men were arrested in the Dublin area. They are aged in their twenties, thirties, fifties, and one of those arrested is a juvenile.

They are currently detained in Coolock, Clontarf, Ballymun and Swords Garda Stations.

Gardaí say investigations are continuing.

Online Editors