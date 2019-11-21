Gardaí arrest crime gang after series of attacks on sex workers

Gardaí have busted a Romanian crime group which has been targeting sex workers in violent attacks across the country.

The gang is suspected of assaulting and robbing at least seven sex workers in recent weeks, but gardaí fear the number is higher and that some victims have not yet come forward.

Four members of the gang, aged between 18 and 37, were arrested yesterday after gardaí raided a house in Clonsilla, Dublin 15, as well as two other properties in the west of the city.

The suspects are being held and quizzed for a wide range of offences including burglary, assault and robbery of sex workers following incidents in Dublin and the Midlands.

