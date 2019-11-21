Gardaí arrest crime gang after series of attacks on sex workers
Gardaí have busted a Romanian crime group which has been targeting sex workers in violent attacks across the country.
The gang is suspected of assaulting and robbing at least seven sex workers in recent weeks, but gardaí fear the number is higher and that some victims have not yet come forward.
Four members of the gang, aged between 18 and 37, were arrested yesterday after gardaí raided a house in Clonsilla, Dublin 15, as well as two other properties in the west of the city.
The suspects are being held and quizzed for a wide range of offences including burglary, assault and robbery of sex workers following incidents in Dublin and the Midlands.
Sources said the criminal gang has been in Ireland for only a short period of time and specialises in targeting sex workers who advertise their services online. In each crime an online appointment was made before the sex worker was robbed and in some cases subjected to a violent assault.
Both male and female workers were targeted in what have been described as "extremely terrifying" ordeals.
A major investigation was launched by the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) under Operation Quest when a number of attacks on sex workers in Dublin were reported in mid-October.
Getaway
At the end of last month a similar attack was reported in the Roscommon area, and following an extensive investigation gardaí from that division identified a suspected getaway vehicle used by the gang.
As a result, a number of co-ordinated searches were carried out in Dublin on Tuesday which led to four suspected members of the Romanian crime gang being arrested. The suspects, who are aged 18, 25, 36 and 37, were all arrested for questioning and are being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at separate garda stations.
A fifth man was detained in relation to a warrant and was brought before the court.
A source told the Irish Independent: "The men involved are linked to a Romanian crime gang who specialise in the targeting of sex workers. Due to the line of work they may operate alone at times, which makes them vulnerable, and unfortunately these criminals exploit this.
"From initial inquiries they appear to only have been in Ireland for some months so gardaí are liaising with other police forces to learn more about their background.
"As a result of excellent work from gardaí at GNPSB and the Roscommon/Longford division the suspects were identified and were arrested," the source said.
Irish Independent