Garda arrest 18-year-old man for dangerous driving at 181 km/h

Among the two arrested was an 18 year old male learner driver who was pulled over for dangerous driving after travelling at 181km/h on the M9 this morning. The youth is due to appear in Court soon.

During the 19 checkpoints conducted from last night to this morning, Gardaí tested 537 motorist’s breath, arrested one driver on suspicion of drunk driving and seized six vehicles for no tax or insurance.

Gardaí said a number of other Road Traffic Act offences were detected and Fixed Charge Penalty Notices and penalty points were issued.