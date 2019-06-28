Gardaí arrest 17 people with outstanding warrants
Gardaí arrested seventeen people with outstanding warrants in Tallaght, Dublin 24, yesterday.
Those arrested had outstanding arrest warrants relating to drug, burglary, theft, road traffic offences, as well as public order matters.
"Gardaí at Tallaght, Dublin 24 carried out a "day of action” on Thursday 27th June 2019 which culminated in the seizure of two luxury cars and the arrests of a number of people," said a garda spokesperson.
Seperately, two class were also seized as part of a money laundering operation in Saggart yesterday.
A Mercedes C Class and a BMW 3 series, estimated to be valued at €60,000, were also seized.
The search was carried out in a residential premises in Saggart. Both operations were conducted by Gardaí from Tallaght and Rathfarnham.
Investigations are ongoing.
Online Editors