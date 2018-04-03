'Gardaí are concerned for her' - fresh appeal for information on missing teenager
A FRESH appeal has been issued by gardaí investigating a missing persons case involving a 15-year-old teenager.
Roza Jakubowska has missing from Dublin since March 14 2018.
She si 5ft 5” in height, of thin build with long dark hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing a black jacket, dark leggings and black runners.
Gardaí have had reports of a number of sightings in the Carlow area in recent days but have yet to locate her.
Gardaí are concerned for Roza and asking anyone with any information in relation to her whereabouts to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01-666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Online Editors