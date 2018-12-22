Gardaí appealing for witnesses of a hit-and-run on two elderly men in north Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of a hit-and-run in Santry, after two elderly men were knocked down, before the motorcyclist who hit them fled the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of a hit-and-run in Santry, after two elderly men were knocked down, before the motorcyclist who hit them fled the scene.

Gardaí in Santry, North Dublin, are seeking witnesses to the incident, which has left two men in their 80s hospitalised, one of them suffering serious injuries and the other escaping with minor injuries.

The incident took place on Swords Road in Santry, on Wednesday December 19, at around 9.40 pm and Gardaí said that anyone who may have filming technology in their cars, and would have been driving on the road around the time of the road traffic collision, are asked to report to Santry Garda Station.

A spokesperson for the Gardaí said, “Gardaí at Santry are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious road traffic collision which occurred at Swords Road, Santry on Thursday December 19 at around 9.40pm.”

“The collision occurred on the city-bound side of the roadway adjacent to Morton Stadium,” they continued.

“Two elderly male pedestrians (80s) were knocked down by a motorcycle which failed to remain at the scene. Both pedestrians were taken to hospital where one remains in a serious but stable condition. The other male received minor injuries.

“Gardaí are appealing for anybody who may have witnessed the collision and any Taxi drivers or other motorists who travelled along the road who may have dash-cams to contact Garda at Santry Garda Station, 01-6664000”

Online Editors