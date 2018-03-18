Gardaí appealing for public's help in search for missing Elisha (14)
Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in the search for a missing 14-year-old girl
Elisha Gault has been missing since yesterday, March 17.
The young teenager was last seen at her home in Carrick On Suir at approximately 10pm.
Gardaí in Clonmel, Co Tipperary are now appealing for the public's help.
Elisha is described as being approximately 5' 10" to 6' tall, with blue eyes and dyed blonde hair. Gardaí do not have any details as to what she was wearing.
Gardai and family are very concerned for Elisha and are appealing for anyone who has seen her or can assist in locating her to contact Clonmel Garda Station 052 6177640 , the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
