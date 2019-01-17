Gardaí are appealing for help in trying to trace two men, who are missing in separate cases.

Gardaí are appealing for help in trying to trace two men, who are missing in separate cases.

Gardaí appealing for help in tracing two missing men

Joe O'Boyle (21), originally from Celbridge, Co. Kildare, currently lives in Dartry, Dublin 6.

He was last seen on Mayor Street, Dublin 1 on Tuesday afternoon, January 15.

He is described as approximately 5ft 11” in height and of medium build with short black hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí in Clonakilty, Co Cork are appealing to the public for assistance in locating 56-year-old Peter Oliver

When last seen. Joe was wearing a red skiing coat with white trim and a pair of beige chinos. He was carrying a grey Superdry backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rathmines Garda Station 01-6667000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Missing: Joe O'Boyle

Meanwhile, gardaí in Clonakilty, Co Cork are appealing to the public for assistance in locating 56-year-old Peter Oliver.

Peter was last seen in the Skibbereen area on Monday, January 14.

He is described as 5’7”, of medium build with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station 023-8821570 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors