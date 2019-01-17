Gardaí appealing for help in tracing missing young man (21)
Gardaí are appealing for help in trying to trace a missing 21-year-old man.
Joe O'Boyle, originally from Celbridge, Co. Kildare, currently lives in Dartry, Dublin 6.
He was last seen on Mayor Street, Dublin 1 on Tuesday afternoon, January 15.
He is described as approximately 5ft 11” in height and of medium build with short black hair and blue eyes.
When last seen. Joe was wearing a red skiing coat with white trim and a pair of beige chinos. He was carrying a grey Superdry backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rathmines Garda Station 01-6667000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
Online Editors