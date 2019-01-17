Gardaí are appealing for help in trying to trace a missing 21-year-old man.

Gardaí appealing for help in tracing missing young man (21)

Joe O'Boyle, originally from Celbridge, Co. Kildare, currently lives in Dartry, Dublin 6.

He was last seen on Mayor Street, Dublin 1 on Tuesday afternoon, January 15.

He is described as approximately 5ft 11” in height and of medium build with short black hair and blue eyes.

Missing: Joe O'Boyle

When last seen. Joe was wearing a red skiing coat with white trim and a pair of beige chinos. He was carrying a grey Superdry backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rathmines Garda Station 01-6667000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors