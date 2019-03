Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing a 15-year-old teenager from the Dublin area.

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing a 15-year-old teenager from the Dublin area.

Gardaí appealing for help in tracing missing teen Sophie (15)

Sophie Mercer is missing from Ballymun and was last seen wearing a black and silver top and black leggings.

She is described as 5'4'' and of thin build with long brown hair. She was reported missing on March 5.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400.

Online Editors