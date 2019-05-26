Gardaí in south Dublin are appealing for help in tracing a missing 55-year-old man.

Gardaí appealing for help in tracing missing Dublin man (55)

Gerard Taylor has been missing from his home in Sandyford since yesterday, May 25.

Mr Taylor was last seen at 9am on Saturday morning.

He is described as 6ft in height, medium build with grey hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a navy blue jacket with a hood, green trousers and a navy blue cap.

Any information on Gerards whereabout should be report to Dundrum Garda Station on 01 - 6665600 or via the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

