Gardaí are appealing for information in the search for a missing 17-year-old boy.

Gardaí appealing for help in search for missing teen (17)

Bledart Livadhi has been missing from the Templeogue, Dublin 6 area since Saturday, July 6.

He is described as being approximately 5'9", with short black hair, of slim build with brown eyes, according to gardaí.

When last seen Bledart was wearing a black hooded top, light green bomber jacket, and light blue skinny jeans, he was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Terenure on 01 666 6400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

