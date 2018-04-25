Gardaí appealing for help in search for missing teen (16)
Gardaí are appealing for information in the search for a missing Cork teenager.
Kellie Taggart (16) has been missing since the early hours of yesterday morning.
Gardaí say she is missing from her home in Togher, Cork city since 12.45am on 24th April 2018.
Kellie is described as being 5’ 7’’ , slim build and long blonde hair with brown streaks. It is not known what she was wearing when last seen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station at 021-4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
