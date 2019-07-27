Garda appeal to trace missing Louth man (34)

Gardai are seeking the public's assistance in tracing a Louth man reported missing this week.

Mark Smyth (34) from Ardee, was reported missing to gardai on July 24.

He was last seen in his hometown in May 2018.

"He is described as being 6ft tall and of slim build. He has green eyes, brown shaved hair and black stubble," a garda spokeswoman said.

"Anyone who has seen Mark or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6853222, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station," she added.

Online Editors