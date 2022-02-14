| 5.3°C Dublin

Garda appeal to find missing woman Helen Owens (82)

Gardaí have appealed for the public’s help in finding a missing 82-year-old woman who was last seen around 4pm on Monday.

Helen Owens has gone missing from her home in Killoughter, Co Wicklow.

She is described as being 5' 7" in height with a slim build, blonde hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, it is believed Helen was wearing a brown waterproof jacket.

Anyone with information on Helen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Gardaí in Wicklow on (0404) 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

