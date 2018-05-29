Garda appeal for witnesses to two-car crash after which one driver died

Gardaí in Kilmainham are appealing for witnesses following the two car collision on Conyngham Road, Dublin 8

"The collision occurred at approximately 11.30am at the junction of Conyngham Road and Island Bridge Gate (Phoenix Park)," a garda spokesman said.

"The driver of one of the cars, an 85-year-old man, was removed by Ambulance to St James Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the second car was also removed to hospital, his injuries are not life threatening."