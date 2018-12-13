Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a public order incident involving a garda and two men in Co Roscommon.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a public order incident involving a garda and two men in Co Roscommon.

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to public order incident involving garda and two men

The incident happened at around 1am on December 9 in the Rose Lawn area of Castlerea.

The male garda and two men received injuries and required hospital treatment.

The Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) is currently investigating the matter.

Witnesses to the incident or anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda station on 094 621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Online Editors