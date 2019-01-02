A teenage girl who suffered serious injuries after she was knocked down by a car on New Year's Eve has tragically passed away.

Gardaí appeal for witnesses as teenage girl knocked down by car on New Year's Eve dies

The 16-year-old girl was pronounced dead at Cork University Hospital yesterday evening.

She was struck by a car on Main Street in Ballincollig, Co Cork, at around 7.45pm on December 31.

The road was closed this morning to facilitate a further technical examination but has since reopened.

It is understood the driver of the car was uninjured.

Gardaí investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses to the collision to get in contact.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 4946200.

There was a 32pc increase in pedestrian casualties (41) compared to 2017 (31) according to figures released by the Road Safety Authority yesterday.

"Pedestrian safety be a key priority for the RSA in 2019,” RSA Chief Executive Moyagh Murdock said.

