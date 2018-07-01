A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in an early-morning crash in Chapelizod, Dublin.

Gardaí appeal for witnesses as motorcyclist seriously injured in early-morning crash

The man, who is in his 30s, crashed his bike on the Con Colbert Road at around 3.45am.

No other vehicle was involved in the incident.

He has since been taken to St James's Hospital.

The road is currently closed between its junction with the Chapelizod Bypass and Sarsfield Road.

Motorists are being advised to use an alternative route.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 66 9400.

In Wexford, the Kilmore Quay Road is closed due to an overturned truck.

The incident happened at 3.20am this morning and the road is currently blocked.

A garda spokesman said nobody was injured and diversions are in place.

Meanwhile, AA Roadwatch has issued the following advice to motorists driving in the hot weather:

Keep tyres clean and remove stones from the treads.

Check tyre pressure and inspect for blistering on the side of the tyre.

If you suffer from hay fever, medication may help with the streaming eyes but never drive after taking anything that makes you drowsy.

Glare from the sun can be extremely dangerous. Make sure you clean your windscreen both inside and out and bring sunglasses to protect your eyes.

Check to see if your car is due a full or mini service as the garage will be able to make sure that your car fluids are topped up and your tyres are up to scratch.

If you smoke, do not flick the butt out your window as shrubbery is extremely dry and it is possible to cause a fire.

A lot of kids are already on their school holidays so be mindful of excited children crossing the road.

Online Editors