Gardaí in Galway are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision which left a male pedestrian with serious injuries on Sunday night.

Gardaí appeal for witnesses as man (20) 'seriously injured' in road traffic collision

The collision between a mini-bus and a male pedestrian (20) occurred at around 11:05pm last night on the Indreabhán (Inverin) to Carroe road at Tully, Indreabhán (Inverin).

The pedestrian was seriously injured and taken to University College Hospital Galway by ambulance for treatment.

The driver was uninjured in the collision.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have been on that stretch of road between 10.50pm to 11.15pm to contact them in Salthill Garda station on 091 514720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Online Editors