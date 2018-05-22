Gardaí are appealing for information on an alleged sexual assault which occurred early Sunday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for information on an alleged sexual assault which occurred early Sunday morning.

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after woman 'forced against car and sexually assaulted'

They are also appealing for a couple who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

The alleged incident occurred between 5am and 5.30am on the Mount Argus Road, in the Harold's Cross area of Dublin. It is understood a man and a woman were walking out from the city centre through Harold's Cross and onto Mount Argus Road.

At some stage along the road, the man "forced the woman against a car and sexually assaulted the female". The man stopped when a couple approached and thewoman walked away.

The man is described as approximately 6ft tall, broad shoulders, with black hair and a beard. It is known that he was able to converse in Spanish.

Gardai are now appealing for witnesses and in particular the couple who saw and spoke to the male and the woman who were standing near a car that was parked on Mount Argus Rd near Laurence Court to contact them at Sundrive Garda station on 01 6666600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Online Editors