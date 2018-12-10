A man in his fifties has died following a traffic collision between a car and a motorcycle this morning.

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist (50s) dies following collision with car

The incident happened on the N4 at Lucan on the slip road near Woodie's at around 10.30am.

The motorcyclist received serious injuries and was taken to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, but was later pronounced dead.

The occupants of the car were not injured.

The road was closed for to facilitate examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators but has since re-opened. The Coroner has been notified of the death.

Gardaí in Lucan are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who was in the area between 10:15am and 10:45am to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01-6667300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

