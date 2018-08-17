Gardaí appeal for witness following fatal collision in Kildare

Gardaí in Kildare are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a 4x4 vehicle.

The incident happened at around 2:30pm today on the R445 near Monasterevin.

The motorcyclist, a man in his fifties, was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the jeep, a man in his sixties who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was also taken by ambulance to hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

The R445 is currently closed to traffic west of Monasterevin to facilitate Garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045-527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors