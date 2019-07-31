An Garda Síochána are seeking assistance from the public in two separate missing person cases.

Gardaí appeal for public's help in two separate missing person cases

John Kinsella (25) has been missing from the Enniscorthy area of Wexford since Tuesday, July 30.

It is believed he may be travelling in a red Toyota Corolla with the registration 07-TS-2851.

John Kinsella is described as being 6'2", with brown hair and a slim build with blue/green eyes. When last seen he was wearing a blue hoody, blue jacket, blue jeans and a navy t-shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Enniscorthy on 053 923 3534.

Meanwhile, Gardaí at Mountjoy are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of Nadine Walsh (15), who has been missing from the Dublin 1 area since Monday July 29.

She is described as approximately 5'5" and of a medium build, with long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a grey top, a white fur jacket and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 016668600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors